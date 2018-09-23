Several Halifax roads closed to cars for annual Switch: Open Streets event

Several streets in Halifax were closed to cars on Sunday but open to people, cyclists and booths from businesses and other organizations as part of the Switch: Open Streets event.

“The point is to promote being out and enjoying public spaces,” said event co-ordinator Kenya Thompson on a pedestrian-filled Spring Garden Road. Switch: Open Streets is part of Dalhousie University’s Cities and Environment Unit.

Parts of Agricola and Argyle streets were also closed off for the annual event, which ran between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“We’re getting a really positive reaction, and everyone’s kind of happy to see us today,” said Florence Wallace, a sales assistant for The Cake Lady, which had set up a booth on Spring Garden Road.

Further east down the road, Amber Grosse said she didn’t know about the event beforehand but it was a pleasant experience to come across.

“I think it’s a good way to network. I studied business so networking is always a big deal for me,” she said.

Thompson said Argyle Street’s transformation last year is an example of the steps the municipal government has taken to make Halifax more walkable. The hope is that people open their minds to similar changes elsewhere — and perhaps street closures similar to those in place for Sunday’s event — on a more frequent basis, she said.