Halifax cruise season entering it’s busiest time

It was a busy day at the Halifax Seaport Friday, with over 9,200 passengers arriving by cruise ship.

The Norwegian Escape was the third ship to cruise into the port of Halifax Friday morning, bringing in 4,266 passengers and making it the highest passenger capacity vessel to ever visit the city.

“Physically she’s not the biggest. That title still goes to the Anthem of the Seas, which is bigger but carries fewer guests,” said Lane Farguson with the Halifax Port Authority, who also noted this is the busy time for cruise season.

“That will extend really for the next couple of weeks here in Halifax.”

Five cruise ships made port Friday, two are coming in Saturday and two more will be stopping in on Sunday.

It’s good news for downtown businesses, who are seeing the tourist season extend beyond the summer months.

“It’s definitely a little bit shifted over to the fall, shoulder season,” said Ivy Ho with the Downtown Halifax Business Commission.

An economic study found the cruise industry in Halifax is worth about $123 million in annual economic benefit. That number is based on 250,000 passengers a year.

2017 was a record year for Halifax, with 175 ships bringing in over 292,000 passengers. But this year is supposed to once again be record-setting.

“We’re expecting 200 cruise calls with over 300,000 cruise guests, so that will be the busiest cruise season we’ve ever seen in Halifax,” said Farguson.

Oct. 9 is scheduled to be the busiest day of the year with five ships coming to Halifax bringing in over 11,000 passengers.