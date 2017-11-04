Revamped Argyle Street opens this week with street party

After months of construction woes and a “rough summer” for local businesses on Argyle and Grafton streets — the end is in sight.

A street party running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday will mark the official unveiling of the new streetscape. Mayor Mike Savage and other officials will be on hand at 11 a.m. for the start of the ceremonies. Savage will tap in the last paving stone at the intersection of Argyle and Blowers streets.

After several weeks of construction delays, Grafton Street was reopened to vehicles on October 20 and Argyle Street will be reopened to vehicles on Tuesday evening.

The revamped streets are designed to be more pedestrian friendly. They include space for all-season patios and there will be no standard street parking on either of the streets, according to an advisory from the city.

But there will still be drop-off and loading zones and accessible parking.

The streets are being transformed into an urban plaza, that includes the separation of the streets into two zones.

One zone is for pedestrians only, the other zone is for all modes of transportation and the zones are separated by a rumble strip.

The short-term pain of construction created headaches for some small businesses like Philip Holman’s, World Tea House.

“The impact for here was pretty harsh this summer, we almost went out of business,” he told Global News on Thursday.

Holman said he’s looking forward to the project finally being finished.

“[I’m] very excited for the streetscape project to finish up. I think this will be an awesome, awesome street to have a store on it was just a very rough summer,” he said.

