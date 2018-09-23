Homecoming Sunday for Cops for Kids

After a grueling, 10-day bicycle ride, the Cops for Kids team arrives back in Kelowna late Sunday morning.

The 30-plus riders, made up mostly of RCMP officers, left the Central Okanagan on Sept. 14.

During the 1,000 km ride, the Cops for Kids team stopped in 26 communities throughout southeastern B.C. raising money for children who are sick, disabled or dealing with some kind of trauma.

2018 marks the 17th year for the Cops for Kids ride.

In that time, the annual event has raised more than $4.5 million.

The public is invited to attend the big homecoming for the Cops for Kids.

It takes place at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue.