Missing Man
September 23, 2018 9:09 am

Vancouver Police searching for missing elderly man, medical distress possible

By News Anchor  CKNW
Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver Police Department

A A

Vancouver Police are looking for a missing elderly man who may be in medical distress.

Tao Ping Lee, 69, was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday, when he left his home near Victoria Drive and E. 1st Avenue.

Lee is described as Asian, 5’3″, with a medium build. He is clean-shaven with short, straight black hair.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP searching for teen last seen nearly a week ago

He has difficulty speaking and walks with a limp as a result of a previous stroke.

Lee was last seen wearing a dark coloured long coat, dark sweatpants rolled up at the bottom with dark coloured loafer-style shoes.

VPD say there is no current photo to share of him.

Police are asking anyone who sees Lee to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until help arrives.

WATCH: Vancouver Island woman uses movie plot in search for daughter

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
E. 1st Avenue
Elderly man
Medical Distress
Missing
Missing Man
Missing Persons
news
Vancouver
vancouver police
Victoria Drive
VPD

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News