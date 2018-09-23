Vancouver Police searching for missing elderly man, medical distress possible

Vancouver Police are looking for a missing elderly man who may be in medical distress.

Tao Ping Lee, 69, was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday, when he left his home near Victoria Drive and E. 1st Avenue.

Lee is described as Asian, 5’3″, with a medium build. He is clean-shaven with short, straight black hair.

He has difficulty speaking and walks with a limp as a result of a previous stroke.

Lee was last seen wearing a dark coloured long coat, dark sweatpants rolled up at the bottom with dark coloured loafer-style shoes.

VPD say there is no current photo to share of him.

Police are asking anyone who sees Lee to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until help arrives.

