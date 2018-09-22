Traffic
Crash at notorious Vernon intersection sends two to hospital

The drivers of two vehicles were taken to hospital Friday morning following a crash at Highway 97 and Bernie Road.

The location of a crash that happened in the Okanagan on Friday afternoon was on a stretch of Highway 97 that Vernon RCMP said has historically been dangerous.

“There is a hill that crests on either side of Bernie Road making the left hand turn northbound particularly risky,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

The two vehicle collision happened just after 11: 30 a.m.

Police said one vehicle attempted a left hand turn onto Highway 97 from Bernie Road when the collision occurred with a southbound vehicle.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed, according to RCMP.

The two drivers, the only people involved in the crash, were taken to hospital with what police said were minor injuries.

“It is fortunate that there were no serious injuries during this collision and motorists are reminded to take caution when entering onto a highway from a non-controlled intersection,” Brett said.

“A 37-year-old Vernon male, may face potential charges under the motor vehicle act, however the investigation is still on-going,” he said.

