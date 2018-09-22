Gordon At Harvey
September 22, 2018 12:27 am

Pedestrian hit by car while waiting to cross Kelowna intersection

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

A 22-year-old man suffered severe leg injuries after being struck by a car that veered off Harvey Avenue at Gordon Drive on Friday night. The man was conscious as paramedics and firefighters prepared to take him to a waiting ambulance.

A A

A 22-year-old man who was waiting to cross Harvey Avenue was struck by a car that jumped the curb on Friday night, according to a witness.

The witness told Global News the westbound sedan struck the concrete island before hitting the traffic light pole and then the man.

The victim was conscious and moving his arms to support his head as paramedics and firefighters attempted to stabilize his injuries before placing him on a stretcher and taking him to Kelowna General Hospital.

The witness, who said he immediately ran to the victim’s aid, said the man’s right leg was broken at the ankle and foot and called the injury severe.

The car was facing north on Harvey Avenue when it came to a stop near the pedestrian island.

The victim was lying in the southbound, right-hand turning lane near the island.

It’s not known why the car veered off the road.

Traffic was slow going through the intersection while the crash was being investigated by police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
Car Accident
Car Leaves Highway
Crash On Harvey Avenue
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Gordon At Harvey
GORDON DRIVE
Harvey Avenue
Highway 97
Kelowna
Kelowna Pedestrian Struck
MVI
Okanagan
Pedestrian Struck
Rainy Night Pedestrian Struck
Struck While Waiting To Cross Road
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News