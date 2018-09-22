Pedestrian hit by car while waiting to cross Kelowna intersection

A 22-year-old man who was waiting to cross Harvey Avenue was struck by a car that jumped the curb on Friday night, according to a witness.

The witness told Global News the westbound sedan struck the concrete island before hitting the traffic light pole and then the man.

The victim was conscious and moving his arms to support his head as paramedics and firefighters attempted to stabilize his injuries before placing him on a stretcher and taking him to Kelowna General Hospital.

The witness, who said he immediately ran to the victim’s aid, said the man’s right leg was broken at the ankle and foot and called the injury severe.

The car was facing north on Harvey Avenue when it came to a stop near the pedestrian island.

The victim was lying in the southbound, right-hand turning lane near the island.

It’s not known why the car veered off the road.

Traffic was slow going through the intersection while the crash was being investigated by police.