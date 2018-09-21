Saskatchewan Huskies women’s soccer undefeated and searching for 1st win

Saskatchewan Huskies women’s soccer has scored six times so far this U Sports season, but unfortunately, so has the opposition.

The team may be undefeated, however, there is still room for improvement after their first four games finished in a draw.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Rams playing for more than provincial bragging rights

“More impressed than not with how we’ve played. Now, it’s just finding the gear to see out the result and if we can learn from these moments, in the long run, it’s going to be key,” Huskies head coach Jerson Barandica-Hamilton said.

“We just now need to find a way to win the game.”

It’s a matter of finishing what they’ve started as the Huskies have led in three of their four ties this season.

“It’s definitely frustrating, and it’s even more frustrating when we’re already winning, and then somehow they come back, and we still end in a tie … I just feel like by now we should at least have one win under our belt,” Huskies forward Payton Izsak said.

READ MORE: Walk-on making inroads with Saskatchewan Huskies men’s soccer team

“We want to be No. 1 in the country. We don’t want to just be a team that gets into playoffs and that’s good enough for us,” Barandica-Hamilton said.

“So for us, when we look at the details, it’s about that, the consistency of a high standard and how we get there is going to be key, and all these girls want that, and so they accept the criticism as a positive to learn and grow.”

The Huskies hope to get their first win as they host the University of Alberta Pandas (4-0-0) on Saturday and Mount Royal Cougars (2-2-0) on Sunday at Nutrien Park in Saskatoon.