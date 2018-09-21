Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Rams playing for more than provincial bragging rights

Every contest is critical in an eight-game football season and the Saskatchewan Huskies are preparing for another big one this weekend.

The Regina Rams are paying a visit to Griffiths Stadium and a lot more is on the line than provincial bragging rights.

After falling to the Calgary Dinos last week, the Huskies’ record stands at two and one, the same as the Rams, whose only loss also came against Calgary.

The arch-rivals are currently tied for second in the Canada West, so whoever wins Friday will get an early edge in the playoff race.

The Huskies are in the same position they were at this point last year when they won their first two before losing their last six.

Linebacker Ben Whiting said the attitude in the dressing room is different this season.

“There’s guys staying healthy, playing through those knocks and knicks that people weren’t as motivated to play through last year,” Whiting explained.

“We can definitely turn our season around right now.”

Head coach Scott Flory said he expects a response from the team after last week’s loss.

“There’s no time to go into a slump and we just got to respond,” Flory said.

“It’s hard to go undefeated, it’s how you respond and how we’re going to stand up. We expect a response on Friday night.”

One member of the Huskies offence the Rams will no doubt be looking to slow down on Friday is the red-hot Colton Klassen.

In Saskatchewan’s last two games, Klassen has caught 14 balls for 242 yards and four touchdowns, plus another major on the ground.

The former Holy Cross Crusader is listed as a running back but he’s emerged as the Huskies biggest receiving threat with Sam Baker sidelined due to injury.

Klassen said he is just trying to lead by example.

“I got to go 110 per cent every play and show them what it means to be a Huskie and what you have to do to make an impact on this team,” Klassen said.

This will be the 31st conference meeting between the rivals. The Huskies have a 22-8 record between the two teams, with the Rams have won the last two games.