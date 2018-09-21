Pedestrians can cross diagonally as Edmonton tries 2 ‘scramble’ crosswalks

Crosswalks at two Edmonton intersections will operate slightly differently for at least the next year as the city tests out so-called “pedestrian scrambles.”

The year-long pilot project will involve two intersections that were chosen because of their high pedestrian traffic, high rates of turning vehicles and a history of pedestrian-vehicle collisions, the city said.

READ MORE: City says Edmonton traffic safety improving, but a long road ahead

One crosswalk was introduced Friday at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street. Another one will start on Oct. 5 at 82 Avenue and 105 Street.

These kinds of intersections are used in cities around the world including New York; Pittsburgh; Brisbane, Australia and Tokyo, Japan. Calgary and St. Albert are also testing them out.

READ MORE: St. Albert scramble crossing opens to mixed reviews

Using pedestrian scrambles — also referred to as scramble intersections, exclusive pedestrian intervals, or Barnes Dances — people can cross the intersection in every direction, including diagonally, at the same time while all vehicles are temporarily stopped.

“It’s awesome,” said Mary Bastien, who was crossing the street downtown. “I hope I’m going to be safe. I always have that fear when I’m crossing the street… ‘Am I going to make it?'”

“I think it’s a good idea,” one man waiting to use the new crosswalk said. “Reminds me of how it is in Tokyo,” another said. “I like that.”

When north-south and east-west vehicle drivers have the right of way, pedestrians moving in those directions are stopped.

Vehicles are not allowed to make right-hand turns on red lights in these intersections.

“Safety for everyone is the priority for this pilot,” Olga Messinis, director of the city’s network operations, said.

“The goal of the pilot project is to see if this intersection design decreases or eliminates collisions between pedestrians and vehicles, a major goal for the city’s Vision Zero strategy.”

READ MORE: Edmonton sees rise in fatal collisions but number of pedestrian and bike crashes drop

In the last five years, there have been two vehicle-pedestrian collisions at Jasper Avenue and 104 Avenue and five collisions at 82 Avenue and 105 Street.

Edmonton used to have pedestrian scramble intersections but got rid of the last two in 1959 to accommodate growing demand for vehicles.

Drivers who fail to yield to a pedestrian can be ticketed and fined $575.