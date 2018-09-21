Premier Rachel Notley to speak at Alberta legislature at noon Friday

Rachel Notley is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at the Alberta legislature at noon.

The advisory from the province did not specify what the premier would be speaking about.

The news conference will be livestreamed here.

Earlier Friday, the federal Liberals announced they would bow to a federal court ruling and proceed with a review of how increased tanker traffic from the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could impact marine ecosystems on the Pacific coast.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement from Halifax and said the plan is to have the additional review completed within the next five months. However, he did not provide any updated timeline on when construction on the controversial project could begin.

