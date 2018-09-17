Environment
September 17, 2018 3:07 pm

Trans Mountain pipeline plan could be guided by former judge

By Staff The Canadian Press

The federal government is looking at getting a former Supreme Court justice to help guide a renewed consultation with Indigenous communities on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. An aerial view of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain marine terminal, in Burnaby, B.C., is shown on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

The Canadian Press
A A

A senior federal source says the Liberals are considering hiring a former top judge to guide a renewed consultation with Indigenous communities on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The Federal Court of Appeal last month quashed the approval given to the project, saying the consultation with Indigenous communities wasn’t good enough and criticizing the lack of attention paid to the environmental impact of increased tanker traffic off the coast of British Columbia.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Feds a few days, not months, away from announcing Trans Mountain plan: Sohi

The Liberals are still considering whether to appeal the decision, but are looking at how they can do what the court said was lacking in order to get the pipeline work back underway.

An official close to the plan says that includes possibly hiring a former senior judge, possibly a retired Supreme Court of Canada justice, to advise on what would constitute meaningful consultation with Indigenous communities to satisfy the conditions of the court.

The Liberals intend to announce the next steps before the end of September.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP takes out pro-pipeline ads in newspapers across Canada

The government wants to have the pipeline’s fate decided within the next six to eight months before the next federal election and also before Alberta’s provincial election in May.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
government of alberta
Government of B.C.
Government of Canada
Trans Mountain
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion
Trans Mountain Pipeline Plan
Trans Mountain pipeline plan stopped

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News