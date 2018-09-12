Burnaby spends a bundle in fight against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The city of Burnaby says it has spent $1.12 million in legal costs to fight the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project since 2014.

City Manager Lambert Chu says he can’t break down individual cost for each court case Burnaby has fought and lost, and the associated fees.

“By disclosing the breakdown we are also sharing information on how are legal strategy was constructed.”

But he argues the money did not come from taxpayers.

“That is actually funded through gaming funds, funds provided through the province. It’s not including the tax base. Council has established a policy on the use of gaming funds to be spent in those areas.”

He hints the city won’t back down in the future

“There are still possible challenges going forward.”

Last month the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an application by Burnaby to overturn a lower court ruling that prevented the city from blocking construction of the project.

At that time, Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan said he didn’t know how much the city had spent on court challenges.

Global News has reached to Corrigan for comment.