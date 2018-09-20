5 Things To Do

September 20, 2018 7:57 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, September 20, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Interior Design Show, the Renfrew Moon Festival, and the Nanaimo Jazz Festival

1 – Vancouver Interior Design Show
September 20-23
Vancouver Convention Centre West
Vancouver.interiordesignshow.com

2 – Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival
September 22 4PM-9PM
Renfrew Park Community Centre
Stillmoon.org

3 – Reptile Club Fall Expo
September 22 & 23
Abbotsford Exhibition Park
Bcreptileclub.ca

4 – The Book of Mormon
September 25-30
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver.broadway.com

5 – Nanaimo Jazz Festival
September 21-23
Various Venues throughout Nanaimo
Nanaimojazzfest.ca

