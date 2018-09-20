5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, September 20, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, September 20, 2018.
1 – Vancouver Interior Design Show
September 20-23
Vancouver Convention Centre West
Vancouver.interiordesignshow.com
2 – Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival
September 22 4PM-9PM
Renfrew Park Community Centre
Stillmoon.org
3 – Reptile Club Fall Expo
September 22 & 23
Abbotsford Exhibition Park
Bcreptileclub.ca
4 – The Book of Mormon
September 25-30
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver.broadway.com
5 – Nanaimo Jazz Festival
September 21-23
Various Venues throughout Nanaimo
Nanaimojazzfest.ca
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.