Charges laid after drugs, firearms seized during traffic stop in Fredericton

Four people are facing drug and firearm charges after police conducted two targeted traffic stops in Fredericton on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said the traffic stops were conducted around 10:30 p.m. in the city’s north side.

Officers seized one long gun, one 9mm handgun, three replica handguns and ammunition during the traffic stop. They also located $11,000 worth of drugs, which included several opioids, methamphetamines, marijuana, cocaine and suspected fentanyl.

Shane Everett Grattan, 41, faces charges of possession of stolen property, driving while suspended, and several firearms-related offenses.

Vincent John Ryan Currie, 37, Michael Andrew Chase, 51, and Kadie Alexandra Wood, 26, are all facing several firearms and drug-related charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of controlled substances and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Currie is also facing charges of breach of a firearms prohibition order and driving while suspended.

