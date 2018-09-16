Proceeds from song honouring fallen Fredericton officers will be used to support community

A song written after the tragic deaths of four people during the Fredericton shooting last month is now taking on a life of its own.

“We’d Rather Have You” was written by Steve Patterson of the Brunswick Street Baptist Church as a tribute to Const. Sara Burns.

It was first performed at the regimental funeral for Const. Burns and Const. Robb Costello, who were shot and killed while responding to a call on Aug. 10. The incident also claimed the lives of Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud.

Now, the tribute song will live on as part of a fundraising effort for the Sara Burns Police Memorial Fund.

All funds raised through the purchase of the single will benefit organizations that help people in need.

Burns’ husband, Steve, made the announcement at the city’s annual Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival.

“This is about healing and helping people because Sara, that’s all she ever wanted to do in life was help people, and this is going to allow me to do that,” he said.

Festival officials jumped at the chance to showcase the song, saying the event represents the best of the city.

“It represents an opportunity for people to come together and enjoy the best of life, and certainly the community over the last little while has suffered and has also come together in a pretty amazing way,” said the festival’s music director, Brent Staeben.

Burns’ husband had a reassuring message to share.

“I want you to know that our family’s going to be OK, and the Robb Costello family, Bobbie Lee and Donnie, we’re going to be OK because everybody is strong,” he said. “We’re going to work together and we’re going to make some good come from this.”

“We’d Rather Have You” will be available on iTunes for $0.99 on Sept. 21.