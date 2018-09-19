Fredericton police arrest 4 people for weapons-related charges after vehicle stops

Police in Fredericton have arrested four people for weapons charges after two vehicle stops on the city’s north side Tuesday night.

Police say the first stop was conducted at 10:30 p.m. by members of the patrol response team, major crime team, and forensic identification unit.

Officers say they established grounds to search the vehicle and found a firearm and prohibited ammunition.

READ: Police shootings ‘rip the heart and soul’ out of community: former RCMP superintendent

A man was arrested for possession of prohibited ammunition, a related weapons offence and possession of stolen property. He was held in police custody and will appear in court Wednesday.

Officers co-ordinated a second vehicle stop, also on the north side, which they say was related to the first.

In that case, three adults were arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of drugs, possession of stolen property and numerous other vehicle violations.

The matter remains under investigation by the major crime team.