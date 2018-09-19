Crime
September 19, 2018 8:33 am

Fredericton police arrest 4 people for weapons-related charges after vehicle stops

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Fredericton police conducted two vehicle stops on the city's north side Tuesday night.

File/ Global News
A A

Police in Fredericton have arrested four people for weapons charges after two vehicle stops on the city’s north side Tuesday night.

Police say the first stop was conducted at 10:30 p.m. by members of the patrol response team, major crime team, and forensic identification unit.

Officers say they established grounds to search the vehicle and found a firearm and prohibited ammunition.

Story continues below

READ: Police shootings ‘rip the heart and soul’ out of community: former RCMP superintendent

A man was arrested for possession of prohibited ammunition, a related weapons offence and possession of stolen property. He was held in police custody and will appear in court Wednesday.

Officers co-ordinated a second vehicle stop, also on the north side, which they say was related to the first.

In that case, three adults were arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of drugs, possession of stolen property and numerous other vehicle violations.

The matter remains under investigation by the major crime team.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Drug charges
Fredericton
Fredericton Police Force
Weapons
weapons charges

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News