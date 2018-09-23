It’s flu season, Winnipeg – and cold, stomach bug and head lice season. Here’s how to help avoid them

Flu season is right around the corner, and with the kids back in classrooms, there’s a greater chance they could catch a bug or two at school.

“When kids get infections, they tend to bring those infections home and share it with the family,” said Winnipeg pharmacist Sherry Torkos, “So it’s really important to look at strategies for prevention.”

Torkos said the three main concerns parents should be aware of are respiratory bugs, stomach bugs, and head lice. She adds while these are all contagious, there are steps parents can take to keep them at bay.

For optimal immune function, Torkos suggested adequate intake of Vitamins C and D, as well as echinacea.

She said a new multi-centre pediatric study shows that fresh echinacea purpurea can reduce cold and flu infections, as well as reduce the need for antibiotics.

If a family member has caught a respiratory infection, Torkos said honey-lemon water and a vaporizer in the room can help with coughs. Meanwhile, a saline nasal rinse helps clear congestion, and gargling with warm salt water can soothe a sore throat.

“When we take antibiotics, one of the main side effects is diarrhea and that occurs because the antibiotics not only kill the bad bacteria but they also kill the good microflora as well.”

Tokros said kefir and other femented and prebiotic foods are important in keeping a healthy gut flora. She added that probiotic supplements are also a good option in aiding digestion.

Finally Torkos gave parents advice when it comes to head lice, “Do not be embarrassed. If your child has head lice, it’s not a reflection of poor hygiene.”

She recommended looking for non-pesticide treatments for lice, “We have new evidence that pesticide treatments are not as effective because of resistance.”

Torkos also said that nit picking may be tedious, but it’s and important step to irradiate lice eggs.