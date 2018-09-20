Peterborough police adding 2 new dogs to canine unit

Peterborough police are holding a contest for kids to guess the name of one of its two new service dogs.

Two 15-month-old German shepherd-Malinois mix dogs are currently being trained in Niagara with canine officers Const. Kyle Adey and Const. Bob Cowie. The dogs will join the service in early 2019.

Adey’s dog was purchased by the police service while the other was purchased by a local sponsor.

The police service is inviting local kindergarten students to guess the name of Adey’s dog. The winning class will get a special meet-and-greet at their school with Adey and his dog. Clues to the name will be posted on the police service’s Twitter feed @PtboPolice.

The two new dogs will replace police service dogs Wolfe and Hal which are set to retire this December. The brothers were imported from Kentucky.

Wolfe, 7, was purchased and donated by the Knights of Columbus and has served seven years with Const. Tim Fish. Hal, 8.5-years-old, was purchased by the Kinsmen Club of Peterborough and has served with Const. Sam McCullum for six years.

“Constables Sam McCullum and Tim Fish with their canine partners Hal and Wolfe have been a tremendous asset to our service,” said Insp. Neil Collins, operations, Peterborough Police Service.

Police say in 2017, the canine unit attended 809 calls for service, conducted 17 drug searches, 17 building searches and 19 tracks.

“Their expertise included narcotic detection, tracking, agility, article searches, building searches, open searches, chase and apprehensions, and handler protection,” said Collins.

It's been an amazing run with our Police Service Dogs Wolfe and Hal. Thank-you PC Fish & Wolfe and PC McCullum & Hal for your dedication & service to our K9 Unit. Wishing Wolfe and Hal a happy, healthy and very well deserved retirement this December!! https://t.co/HwgJ7Nl2xD -LG pic.twitter.com/UMwofnyBhP — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) September 20, 2018

“We thank PC Fish and Wolfe along with PC McCullum and Hal for their dedication to the unit and for their service,” said Collins. “We wish both Wolfe and Hal a happy, healthy and very well-deserved retirement.”

“We look forward to working with our new police service dogs and continuing the tradition of excellence with our canine unit.”

The canine unit was formed in 1997 and has had four Police Service Dogs which have served and retired from the service.