Crime
September 20, 2018 9:31 am
Updated: September 20, 2018 9:37 am

Jeremy Reddick found guilty of second degree murder in Victoria Park stabbing

By Staff 980 CFPL

The court house in London, Ont.

Travis Dolynny/AM980 London
A A

The man charged in the death of 21-year-old Dakoda Martin has been found guilty.

A jury found Jeremy Reddick guilty of second degree murder and assault with a weapon in a London courtroom Wednesday.

READ MORE: Man injured, suspects at large in overnight stabbing in downtown London

The stabbing happened on May 28th, 2016, after an argument broke out around 3 a.m. in Victoria Park.

The guilty verdict comes with an automatic life sentence, but the parole ineligibility will be determined at a sentencing hearing at a later date.

The case returns to court in October to schedule the sentencing hearing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Convicted
Dakoda Martin
Guilty
Jeremy Reddick
Jeremy Reddick found guilty of second degree murder in Victoria Park stabbing
Ldnont
London courtroom
London Ontario
Second Degree Murder
Stabbing
Victoria Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News