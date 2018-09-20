Jeremy Reddick found guilty of second degree murder in Victoria Park stabbing

The man charged in the death of 21-year-old Dakoda Martin has been found guilty.

A jury found Jeremy Reddick guilty of second degree murder and assault with a weapon in a London courtroom Wednesday.

The stabbing happened on May 28th, 2016, after an argument broke out around 3 a.m. in Victoria Park.

The guilty verdict comes with an automatic life sentence, but the parole ineligibility will be determined at a sentencing hearing at a later date.

The case returns to court in October to schedule the sentencing hearing.