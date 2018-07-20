Man injured, suspects at large in overnight stabbing in downtown London

London police are turning to the public for information as they search for suspects in relation to an overnight stabbing early Friday in the downtown core that left one person injured.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Richmond and John streets just off Richmond Row, police said.

According to investigators, the male victim had attempted to intervene in a dispute involving the suspects and two others. Police said the suspects turned on the victim, punching him and stabbing him in the stomach area. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

How many suspects were involved is not yet clear, say police. Officers attended the scene and arrested three adult males who were later released without charges.

Few other details are known in the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing and police are appealing to the public for tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).