Truck driver faces careless driving charge in Vankleek Hill school bus collision

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged the driver of a tractor-trailer that rear-ended a school bus just outside Vankleek Hill on Wednesday morning.

The driver, who police say is a 51-year-old Toronto man, was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act, an early morning news release from police said.

The collision occurred at 9 a.m. on Highway 34, about an hour’s drive east of Ottawa. The tractor-trailer rear-ended the school bus just down the road from Pleasant Corners Public School, where the bus was headed that morning, according to the Upper Canada District School Board.

OPP said on Wednesday that the driver of the bus was airlifted to hospital in Ottawa with non-life-threatening injuries and four schoolchildren were taken to hospital by ambulance, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other students were taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure,” police said.

The occupants of two other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured, police said.

Police closed the road following the collision and re-opened it to traffic at 12:30 p.m.