September 19, 2018 11:58 am

Tractor trailer rear-ends school bus near Vankleek Hill

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

A damaged school bus is seen off to the side of Highway 34 after a collision with a tractor trailer on Wednesday morning.

Pierre Cormier / Facebook
The Ontario Provincial Police are reporting a bus has rear-ended a school bus on Highway 34 in Hawkesbury’s rural east end on Wednesday.

According to OPP, the collision involved four vehicles including a tractor-trailer and a school bus. Four students were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while other students were taken as a precautionary measure.

The school bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to an Ottawa hospital. Occupants of other vehicles involved did not sustain injuries.

— More to come

