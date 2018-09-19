Tractor trailer rear-ends school bus near Vankleek Hill
The Ontario Provincial Police are reporting a bus has rear-ended a school bus on Highway 34 in Hawkesbury’s rural east end on Wednesday.
According to OPP, the collision involved four vehicles including a tractor-trailer and a school bus. Four students were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while other students were taken as a precautionary measure.
The school bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to an Ottawa hospital. Occupants of other vehicles involved did not sustain injuries.
