Police divers recover body of missing Petawawa man

Ontario Provincial Police say search and recovery divers have found the body of a 37-year-old Petawawa man who went missing in the Barron River in the Laurentian Hills on Sunday afternoon.

The man had been out boating that day with two other men on a section of the river, located about three kilometres west of Black Bay, according to police.

The man, whom police have identified as David Ryan O’Neil Jenner, entered the water and did not resurface.

While provincial police on Monday said Jenner “jumped” into the river, Const. Shawn Peever said on Tuesday how Jenner ended up in the river is under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, he said.

Jenner hadn’t been wearing a life-jacket, OPP said in Monday’s news release.

The two men Jenner had been boating with called 911 around 1 p.m. on Sunday when they couldn’t locate Jenner. Police dispatched a helicopter and boats to the area, and then divers on Monday.

Jenner’s body was found in Black Bay late on Monday afternoon, OPP said.