Surrey mayor gets emotional in final ‘State of the City’ address

Linda Hepner had to choke back tears at the end of her annual — and final — “State of the City” address on Wednesday.

“It should come as no secret that the miles I’ve already travelled were not travelled alone,” the emotional outgoing mayor said.

“I had great company along the way.”

Hepner spent about 30 minutes outlining her accomplishments over the last four years and looking to the future, including the hiring of a new director of housing.

“I think it’s critically important, especially as we see the affordability issue not only is it a Vancouver problem, it’s becoming a problem for everywhere,” she said.

Hepner also expressed her frustration with ongoing debate over light rail transit versus SkyTrain, and touched on the city’s ongoing problem with gang violence.

“If we don’t get it right in our homes, this problem will not be solved by policing alone. And there are no easy solutions or quick fixes,” she said.

“Maybe it’s time to have a discussion about policing, a municipal force versus RCMP.”

Hepner said she would leave a note on the mayor’s desk for her successor which will read, “Be good to this city, because it’s headed for greatness.”