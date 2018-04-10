Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner won’t seek re-election

Add Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner’s name to the growing list of Metro Vancouver mayors bowing out in the coming election.

Hepner confirmed she would not seek re-election in the October 2018 municipal elections in a Tuesday media release.

“For 33 years the City of Surrey has been a chosen priority in my life and I have been honoured to serve the people of this city,” Hepner wrote.

“During my time with Surrey, the city has evolved from a modest suburb into the region’s second metropolitan centre and a globally recognized leading edge city. I am very proud to have contributed to this transformation, but there will always be more to do, more to achieve and, therefore, there is never an ideal time to leave.”

Hepner’s chief of communications told Global News the one-term mayor was leaving of her own volition, and was not “pushed out.”

Hepner was first elected to Surrey city council in 2005, and was re-elected in 2008 and 2011.

She led the Surrey First slate to a sweep of the mayorship, all eight council seats and the full school board in the 2014 election.

During her term, Hepner championed a system of light rail transit (LRT) for the city, repeatedly promising that work on the project would be underway by 2018.

She has served on a number of regional committees, including the Metro Vancouver and TransLink boards.

She also served as the vice-chair of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation until 2017, when she chose not to stand for re-election after Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson was defeated in his bid to be re-elected as board chair.

Hepner now joins eight other mayors who won’t seek re-election this fall, including:

Gregor Robertson, Vancouver

Lois Jackson, Delta

Darrel Mussatto, City of North Vancouver

Richard Walton, District of North Vancouver

Greg Moore, Port Coquitlam

Nicole Read, Maple Ridge

Ted Schaffer, Langley

Metro Vancouver municipalities go to the polls on October 20, 2018.