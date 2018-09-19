Town of Fort Macleod moves into new administrative building

Residents in Fort Macleod received their first look at the new town offices on Tuesday evening.

The staff are all moved in and they have some close neighbours.

“After a year and a half of planning and developing, the Livingston Range School Division and the Town of Fort Macleod actually are seeing to fruition now our new administrative building that we’ve partnered on and are sharing,” CAO of the Town of Fort Macleod Sue Keenan said.

The joint space used to be a middle school in the town, but when it became vacant both the town and school division saw an opportunity.

“Both of us were looking at modernizations for our central office and for the Town of Fort Macleod,” chair of the Livingston Range School Division Brad Toone said. “For us to share and really have synergized the operation and create efficiencies. One example is the [main reception] office and sharing our front desk staff, snow removal, [and] IT staff.”

Both parties split the $5 million in renovation costs and will continue to split building expenses.

The Town of Fort Macleod occupies the ground floor, housing council chambers and their administrative offices.

That floor also has shareable board and staff rooms, a gym, the Family and Community Support Services office and the town’s outreach program.

The Livingstone School Division Offices are upstairs, moving their headquarters from Claresholm, Alta.

Town residents say they’re impressed by the use of space.

“I think it’s just a wonderful building. I think they’ve done a very good job,” Fort Macleod resident Naomi Faulkner said. “Because of the gym space needed in a small town, I was concerned that they were not going to use it, or they were going to utilize it for offices. But I’m very happy to see they have kept half of the gym so that it is available. It’s going to be able to be used for other programs in town.”

Community organizations are also able to utilize space within the building for meetings and functions like weddings.