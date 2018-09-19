Stolen credit card info used to defraud Edmonton businesses $250K

Detectives say two men used stolen credit card information to buy at least $250,000 worth of equipment, therefore defrauding several Edmonton businesses.

Between November 2017 and April 2018, Edmonton police received more than 10 reports of fraud from local businesses that sold vehicle parts and electrical goods.

“This fraud operation appears well planned and cost several businesses a great deal of time and money,” Det. Nigel Phillips said.

“If there are other businesses that sell similar goods who believe they may have been defrauded, we encourage them to contact us.”

READ MORE: 4 charged in Edmonton identity fraud operation involving over 100 victims

Peter Philip Cardinal, 60, was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of uttering a forged document. He also had an unrelated outstanding criminal warrant, police said.

Investigators are still trying to find the second suspect.