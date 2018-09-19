Kingston ‘criminal network’ trafficked opiates to northern communities, says RCMP

RCMP say they have uncovered a ‘criminal network’ in Kingston that allegedly trafficked drugs to northern communities in the Moose Factory area.

According to RCMP, medical patients from the Moose Factory area in northern Ontario would allegedly fly down to Kingston for medical treatment, and get opiates from at least three individuals: Joshua Burtch, 31, Pearl Friday, 40, and Michael Eric Ashamok, 48, who all lived Kingston.

RCMP say the medical patients would then deliver the opiates to the Moose Factory area in northern Ontario, which consists of Attawapiskat, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Moose Factory, Moosonee and Peawanuck.

“The medical charter flight would make a round trip from the above-noted communities to Kingston daily between Monday to Friday,” said Sgt. Penny Hermann with the RCMP.

According to RCMP, in October 2017, the Mushkegowuk Tribal Council, which consists of First Nations in the Moose Factory region of northern Ontario, declared a state of emergency as a result of rampant opioid use.

Health Canada then requested that the RCMP investigate the trafficking of opiates between Kingston and northern Ontario communities.

On Monday and Tuesday, Burtch, Friday and Ashamok were arrested in relation to this alleged criminal network.

Burtch and Friday were charged with drug trafficking, conspiracy to traffic drugs and possession of proceeds of a crime. Ashamok was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three accused will appear in a Kingston court on Oct. 3.