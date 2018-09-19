Kelly Clarkson to host new daytime talk show, starting in 2019

Kelly Clarkson is making TV her true home.

The singer was on The Tonight Show on Tuesday when she let slip to Jimmy Fallon that along with starring as a judge on The Voice she will also be hosting a brand new daytime talk show next year.

“I’m doing this thing to kind of prep for my talk show that’s gonna be next year,” Clarkson said while describing all her various music and TV commitments.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson interviews Ellen DeGeneres for ‘The Kelly Show’, Talks boozy birthday night out

Fallon looked shocked that Clarkson had so casually dropped the news, saying, “This is a big announcement because it’s not been announced yet. You’re getting your own talk show.”

“I didn’t think I’d ever do it. I love talking; it’s like my favourite pastime,” Clarkson said. “It’s hard for me to shut up, though.”

The new show, which has already shot a pilot episode, will air in a block right before The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Clarkson says it will have a strong musical focus, with a lot of singing and music-inspired skits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new show, described as a “weekday brunch party,” will replace Steve Harvey’s show Steve and has already been picked up by 11 NBC stations in the United States.

Earlier on the show, Fallon had Queen Latifah on when he decided to bring out Clarkson so that they could record a version of the doo-wop classic Earth Angel using a special iPad app to mix a cappella loops.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson reveals she’s lost ’37 pounds’ after changing her eating habits

Clarkson also shared her four-year-old daughter’s massive crush on Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, specifically in the music video for Yellow.

“She’s going to be slightly disappointed if she ever meets him,” Clarkson joked. “Because he’s older than the boy in the video.”