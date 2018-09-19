Waterloo police deem fire at Kitchener home ‘suspicious’

Crime
An early morning fire in Kitchener has been deemed suspicious by Waterloo Regional Police.

At around 4 a.m., police along with the Kitchener Fire Department responded to a call of a fire around Belmont Avenue West and Highland Road West in Kitchener.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the garage but it still caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Police continue to investigate the fire.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

