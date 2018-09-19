Sister-brother duo, Ruby and Alex Carr, starting up morning show on 102.1 the Edge

102.1 the Edge, Toronto’s alternative radio station, has announced Ruby and Alex Carr will be the new hosts of the station’s morning show, debuting January 2019.

The sister-and-brother duo, Ruby and Alex, will become the first pair of siblings to permanently co-host an FM radio morning show in Canada.

Working on-air together for the first time, the Carrs bring strong radio credentials, vibrant personalities and a unique chemistry to the iconic Edge brand.

READ MORE: Jordan Bonaparte and his ‘Nighttime’ podcast to air on Corus Radio stations

“I’ve admired both Ruby and Alex as individual radio personalities and have followed their careers,” said Tammy Cole, Program Director for 102.1 The Edge. “I’m excited to bring them together as a morning show in Toronto. Their chemistry as siblings is very fun and they are both talented at engaging listeners.”

Toronto-born Ruby has been the lead host of the morning show at Z95.3 in Vancouver for the past four years.

Winner of the prestigious Allan Waters Young Broadcaster of the Year Award at Canadian Music Week 2018, Ruby has cross-country experience, having also held multiple on-air roles at stations in the Halifax area.

Alex comes to the Edge from his prior role as midday host at fellow Corus-owned alternative rock station CFOX in Vancouver. Versatile with a background in stand-up comedy, he received his first full-time radio opportunity working evenings at alternative station X92.9 in Calgary.

READ MORE: Fearless Fred, 102.1 the Edge host, commits to walking 24 hours straight for charity

Ruby and Alex will officially make their debut weekday mornings on the Edge beginning January 2019. Further details regarding the show will be released at a later date.

—

102.1 The Edge and Global News are properties of Corus Entertainment.