Jordan Bonaparte and his ‘Nighttime’ podcast to air on Corus Radio stations

Popular Canadian mystery/true crime podcast Nighttime has joined Corus Entertainment’s integrated podcast network CuriousCast in a novel multi-platform partnership, Corus announced Monday.

The deal will see the podcast — which has gained more than five million downloads since its launch in 2016 — expand its reach even further by launching onto select Corus-owned Global News Radio news talk stations across the country in October.

The Nighttime podcast is an award-winning audio documentary series covering unique stories from across Canada; hosted, written and produced by its creator Jordan Bonaparte.

Topics range from true crime and mysteries to the paranormal or the just plain weird. The series has garnered significant praise and buzz — most notably for its episodes investigating the mysterious 2012 disappearance of a Canadian woman, Emma Fillipoff, in B.C.

Innately curious with a passion for independent journalism, Sydney, N.S. native Bonaparte lives in Halifax, with his family — including a young son. Nighttime is aptly named, as having to balance time between a career in the insurance industry and his young family, Bonaparte records the podcast in his basement studio after putting his son to sleep — at night time.

“I started Nightime near the end of 2015, just after Halloween. I originally started it to serve as a venue to investigate a UFO sighting that my grandmother and grandfather claimed to have experience back in ’84 in Cape Breton. I did a two-part podcast about what my grandparents had claimed they witnessed and the response was so great that I decided to make a third episode and fourth episode and am now 65 episodes in. I’ve been investigating strange and dark events from Canada’s history,” Bonaparte told Global News.

Bonaparte encourages his listeners to share their story ideas with him.

“I close every episode inviting my listeners to let me know if they see or hear anything weird. I’ll get emails from people around the world, although on my show I focus on Canadian places and events. A lot of my listeners are outside of Canada and I think because of that some people listen to the podcast and hear these stories for the first time,” Bonaparte said.

“As an independent journalist working in new media, the quest for legitimacy is an uphill and often dangerous battle,” Bonaparte said. “With Nighttime now a member of Corus’ CuriousCast network, I’ve found a partner that not only provides me with the resources of a professional production, but allows Nighttime to expand its reach to listeners of traditional media across the country via their radio networks.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nighttime to the CuriousCast network and to be working with Jordan,” said Chris (Dunner) Duncombe, Director of Streaming & Podcasting for Corus Entertainment. “Bringing the Nighttime podcast into our network and to the air on our news talk stations across the country will give Canadian radio listeners the opportunity to enjoy what avid podcast listeners have been enjoying for the past few years.”

Nighttime will debut on radio the week of Oct. 22, 2018, on Corus owned Global News Radio stations: CKNW, CHQR, CHED, CFPL, CHML, and 640 Toronto. Nighttime will continue to release new episodes on Curiouscast across on all major podcast platforms.

Corus Entertainment’s CuriousCast podcast network launched earlier this year and is home to internationally recognized brands with diverse audio storytelling, including the No. 1 music podcast in Canada on Apple Podcasts, The Ongoing History of New Music, and Global News’ This Is Why.

Nighttime is written, hosted and produced by creator Bonaparte. Both Nighttime’s back-catalogue and future episodes will be available on major podcast platforms under the CuriousCast umbrella. Subscribe to get every episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your favourite podcasts. Listen now.