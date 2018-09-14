This is why many Canadians are boycotting U.S. products

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped Canada with tariffs on steel and aluminum, causing Canada to retaliate with its own levies. And when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Canada, saying our country “won’t be pushed around,” Trump accused him of being “meek and mild” and “dishonest and weak.”

This seems to have struck a chord with Canadian consumers and some are considering focusing their spending within Canada to show solidarity, using the hashtag #BoycottUSProducts on Twitter.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, we hear just how effective this boycott is and if it could have any impact on the U.S. economy.

