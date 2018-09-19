2 seniors killed after vintage car crashes into hydro pole: Nottawasaga OPP

Police are investigating after a vintage 1930s Ford went off the road in Adjala-Tosorontio Township, struck a hydro pole and left an 84-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife dead.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Sunday at around 9 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 89 at the intersection of County Road 13.

Police say the vintage Ford was travelling eastbound on Highway 89 towards County Road 13 when it left the road and struck a hydro pole. Police say both the driver and his passenger were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say both the 84-year-old driver and his 81-year-old wife from West Garafraxa Township in Wellington County have since died of their injuries.

According to police, the investigation to determine the cause of the crash is ongoing.