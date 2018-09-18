‘It’s spawning!’ Tiny replicas of Calgary’s Big Blue Ring spark online hilarity

Populating public art or carbon copy coincidence? A housing development in northeast Calgary has led some on social media to wonder if one of the city’s most infamous art pieces is multiplying.

A photo posted to Reddit on Tuesday by user milky-boy shows several small blue rings at the Parks on Harvest Hills development site, each sitting on a wooden peg surrounded by dirt.

The catch that people are focusing on, though, is what’s looming in the background — the infamous public art piece most commonly known as the Big Blue Ring or the Giant Blue Ring.

Many who commented on the Reddit post, titled “New Shrine to the Great Blue Ring,” suggested maybe the art piece was reproducing out across the landscape.

“It’s breeding,” poster pollenflug wrote.

“Oh my god, it’s SPAWNING!!!” reads a comment from Kunning-Druger.

Some even likened the scattering of blue rings to another, more famous ring saga.

“One ring to rule them all, one ring to find them all, one ring to bring them all,” wrote poster liamtruong, referencing The Lord of the Rings series.

“Multiple rings to bring them all and in the darkness bind them?” Richard_Horne wrote.

Others took the chance to bring up the city’s contentious reputation when it comes to public art.

"I love that Blue Ring and how much it continues to inspire rage and vitriol in people," posted user ANGRY_ASPARAGUS said.

According to the developers, Quantum Place, the small blue rings have nothing to do with the art piece.

Each of the 50 rings dotted along the site are in fact future water hookups for future homes, technically called waterline pigtails. The red pegs indicate where a new house will be built and serves as an indicator for contractors prepping the site.

The company wasn’t shy about joining the social conversation though, with managing principal Chris Ollenberger taking to Twitter to poke fun at the irony of the image.

“@GreatBlueRing We are pleased to add to the view with our work and hopefully you enjoy the homage to our image!” he tweeted.

@GiantBlueRing We are pleased to add to the view with our work and hopefully you enjoy the homage to your image! 😂 #yyc Source: https://t.co/U9a0Zo1anj pic.twitter.com/8hVAwQVmd2 — Chris Ollenberger (@collenbe) September 18, 2018

The official name of the public art piece is Travelling Light. It was installed at 96 Ave N.E., near Airport Trail and Deerfoot Trail Interchange, in December 2013.

The Park on Harvest Hills development, being built at the site of the former Harvest Hills Golf Course, was approved in October 2016. Cedarglen Homes is building a series of condos, townhouses, single-family homes on the former nine-hole course.