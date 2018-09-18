University of Saskatchewan ‘building reconciliation’ through forum

The University of Saskatchewan says it’s taking steps towards reconciliation by hosting a forum for 200 of its students, faculty and staff.

The second annual Building Reconciliation Internal Forum on Tuesday was held in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada from 2015.

“Anytime we come together to have these essential conversations, we have opportunities to grow. Sometimes there might be conversations that are more difficult than others, but those are necessary for us to move forward,” said Jackie Ottmann, Indigenous engagement vice-provost at the U of S.

“What we’re working on within the colleges and university-wide is coming together to talk about reconciliation, not only the theory of it but the practice of it.”

“It’s important for us to continue the dialogue and hopefully things like this will happen more in the province in all areas. Not only in the university but the private sector and business sector,” said guest speaker Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson.

The event covered four distinct themes, including Indigenous perspectives on research, ally relationships, Indigenous student experience and meeting reconciliation through anti-racist, anti-oppression education.

