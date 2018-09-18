Okanagan Sun linebacker wins BCFC player-of-week honours

A member of the Okanagan Sun was one of this week’s B.C. Football Conference players of the week.

On Saturday, the Sun posted an impressive 35-22 victory over the visiting Vancouver Island Raiders. The Sun started strong, scoring 14 points in the first quarter, and ended strong, adding another 10 in the fourth. Heading into Week Six, the Raiders were tied for first place and had the conference’s best offence. The Sun, meanwhile, were in third and had the league’s best defence.

Pacing Okanagan’s defence was linebacker Tyler Going, who had two sacks, five tackles and one interception. That interception, in the third quarter, helped the Sun pull away from the Raiders.

For his effort, Going earned the BCFC’s defensive player of the week award. Notably, this is the second consecutive week that Going won the honour.

Earning the BCFC offensive player of the week award was Vancouver Island receiver Mike West, who had eight receptions for 197 yards. The other four receivers that Raiders quarterback Jake Laberge targeted had a combined 139 yards on 12 catches.

For the Sun, Jakob Loucks was 13-for-28 for 208 yards, The Sun’s top receiver was Javen Kaechele, who had five catches for 89 yards.

The BCFC special teams player of the week award went to Langley Rams returner Maximillian Joseph, who had two kick returns for 100 yards and a touchdown and one punt return for eight yards.

In what was a 35-19 win over the Valley Huskers, Joseph took the opening kickoff for 100 yards and a touchdown. Joseph also had 11 carries for 85 yards rushing and three receptions for 52 yards receving.

This week, the Sun (3-2-1) host the Valley Huskers (4-2-0) on Saturday, 7 p.m., at the Apple Bowl. In other action, the Langley Rams (3-3-0) visit the Westshore Rebels of Victoria (3-2-1) and the winless Kamloops Broncos (0-6-0) host the V.I. Raiders (4-2-0).