Okanagan Sun kicker, linebacker win BCFC player-of-week honours

Two members of the Okanagan Sun took home B.C. Football Conference player-of-the-week honours on Tuesday.

Three awards are handed out weekly: One to an offensive player, another to a defensive player and a third to a special teams player.

Okanagan linebacker Conor Richard was named defensive player of the week following the Sun’s 21-13 weekend road win over the Langley Rams. Richard had two sacks, four tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection in the win.

According to the BCFC, “the speedy linebacker was all over the field and made plays virtually everywhere on the field for his club.”

READ MORE: Huskies football team motivated by disappointing 2017 season

Sun kicker Isaac Wegner was named special teams player of the week. Wegner had 10 punts and averaged 38.3 yards per kick, while also making five of six field goals – or, put another way, recording 15 of Okanagan’s 21 points.

According to the BCFC, “On a night that saw the Sun offense struggling to find the end zone or even consistently move the ball against a tough Rams defense, the Sun needed Wegner to put the Rams on a long field with his punting and ultimately handle the majority of the scoring.”

The weekly offensive player award went to Valley Huskers quarterback Julian Wytinck, who went 21-of-36 for 449 yards in leading his Chilliwack-based club to a 38-17 win over the Kamloops Broncos. Wytinck threw three touchdowns against one interception.

Wytinck also established a new Huskers single-game passing yardage mark in the process, and his 449 yards also places him 10th conference wide all time.

There are no games this week. The schedule resumes Saturday, Sept. 8, with three games: the Huskers (2-1-0) visiting the Broncos (0-2-0), the Victoria Rebels (1-0-1) visiting the Vancouver Island Raiders (1-1-0) and the Langley Rams (1-1-0) visiting the Sun (1-0-1). Game time at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna is 7 p.m.