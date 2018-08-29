Rick Zamperin: I’m in fantasy football heaven

After weeks of research, online analysis and numerous mock drafts, I’m ready for the NFL fantasy football season.

Wednesday night, at least for me, is one of the biggest nights of the season.

It’s draft day. No, not the terrible movie starring Kevin Costner.

This is real life. Well, sort of.

My first of two NFL fantasy football drafts is just hours away and I’m like a kid on Christmas morning who’s waiting to open my presents.

What’s under the tree? I mean, what are my fantasy football teams going to look like this year?

I know there’s some of you who are chuckling at the thought of a grown man fretting over a make-believe team, but fantasy football is big business.

In 2017, the Fantasy Sports Trade Association revealed that fantasy sports was a $7.2-billion industry and there were roughly 60-million fantasy sports players in Canada and the United States.

If you’re a fantasy football newbie, I’ll give you a word of advice.

The draft is unquestionably the highlight of the whole season. Everything that follows, even if your team plays in the championship final — unless it’s for a big jackpot — is a distant second.

Why? It’s the anticipation, the camaraderie among fantasy owners, the gratification of finding a sleeper, and the pressure of not blowing it.

Can’t wait for kickoff!