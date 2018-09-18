Hargrave store robbed, suspect admits to meth use, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police arrested and charged a man after a convenience store was robbed in the 100 block of Hargrave Street on Monday evening.

The suspect admitted to having used meth earlier in the day, said police.

Police said they found the suspect at Garry Street and St. Mary Avenue after a man tried to steal lottery tickets from the store. He was detained in custody.

Moses Bradley Swan, 22, faces charges of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, and four counts of failing to comply with probation.

