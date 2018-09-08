Traffic stop by Winnipeg police nets weapons, meth

A man was taken into police custody Friday afternoon, after being found with weapons and a small quantity of meth.
Police attempted to stop the man near Sargent Avenue and Langside Street after seeing him break a traffic law on a bicycle.
The suspect took off but was chased down by police on foot and eventually stopped in the 500 block of Furby Avenue.
Police said the man had a knife on him, but was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect is known is police.
A search also yielded a can of bear spray and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Cory Jason Carvajal, 33, is facing weapons and drugs charges.
He was detained in custody.
