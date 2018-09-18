Crime
September 18, 2018 10:08 am

Guelph police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
Guelph police / Supplied
A A

Guelph police are looking for the driver of a flatbed truck after hydro lines were pulled down on Paisley Road on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:50 p.m. between Alma and Bagot streets.

Police said a truck, pulling a trailer and backhoe, pulled down overhead hydro wires, damaging service for a house on the street.

READ MORE: Guelph launches online transit survey as part of service review

The truck was last seen driving east on Paisley Road, still dragging some of the steel power lines.

Police released an image of the truck believed to be involved in the collision and want to speak with the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7245. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph flatbed hit and run
Guelph hit and run
Guelph Police
guelph police hit and run
Paisley Road hit and run Guelph

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News