Guelph police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run

Guelph police are looking for the driver of a flatbed truck after hydro lines were pulled down on Paisley Road on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:50 p.m. between Alma and Bagot streets.

Police said a truck, pulling a trailer and backhoe, pulled down overhead hydro wires, damaging service for a house on the street.

The truck was last seen driving east on Paisley Road, still dragging some of the steel power lines.

Police released an image of the truck believed to be involved in the collision and want to speak with the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7245. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.