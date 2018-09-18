3 charged after police seize handgun, drugs during traffic stop in Orillia

Three people are facing charges after police seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on Friday at just after 2:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a highway traffic act violation. As a result, police say a loaded handgun, drugs and a quantity of cash were seized.

Police say three people are now facing a number of drugs and firearm-related charges.

Officers say 20-year-old Sydney Bunkun from Toronto is facing several charges including possession of a restricted firearm for a dangerous purpose, possession of a loaded firearm with ammunition, tampering with a serial number, mischief under $5,000, obstructing a police officer and drug possession.

Two other people, Derick Freeman, 21, from Toronto, and 22-year-old Taneisha Hemmelgarn from Orillia, face several weapons and drug charges.

All three were held in custody for a bail hearing where they were remanded into custody with a court date scheduled for Sept. 20.