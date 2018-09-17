Police arrest two suspects in connection with armed robbery in Bradford

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, a 22-year-old Bradford man and his 20-year-old girlfriend told officers that on Sept. 11 at around 9:45 p.m., they had been threatened and robbed after going to a home in the 10th Sideroad and County Road 88 area to purchase drugs.

Officers say no one was injured as a result of the alleged robbery.

Police say on Sept. 13, officers executed search warrants at the home in Bradford. As a result, police seized a large quantity of marijuana and a number of other items.

According to police, a 17-year-old teenager from Bradford is facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say an 18-year-old man from Bradford is facing several charges which include robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers say some of the items allegedly stolen have been recovered.