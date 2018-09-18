One person dead after fall near Hwy. 401 and Avenue Rd.
A A
One person is dead after a fall near Highway 401 and Avenue Road in North York.
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Yonge Street and Avenue Road.
Toronto Paramedics said a person fell and was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: Video shows woman falling from SUV onto Toronto highway
Ontario Provincial Police have not released the age or identity of the deceased.
The circumstances of the fall is unknown.
The eastbound collector lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened at 6 a.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.