One person dead after fall near Hwy. 401 and Avenue Rd.

One person is dead after a fall near Highway 401 and Avenue Road in North York.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Yonge Street and Avenue Road.

Toronto Paramedics said a person fell and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police have not released the age or identity of the deceased.

The circumstances of the fall is unknown.

The eastbound collector lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened at 6 a.m.

CLEARED Road Closure: #Hwy401 EB Collectors between Avenue Rd and Yonge St – All lanes now OPEN. ^kw — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 18, 2018