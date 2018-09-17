Several suspects sought after Toronto man shot in Georgina: police

GEORGINA, Ont. – Police say they are looking for suspects after a Toronto man was shot in the early hours of Monday morning.

York regional police say the 23-year-old man was shot just after midnight in Georgina, Ont.

Police say the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

SUSPECTS SOUGHT FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN GEORGINA https://t.co/Po1aIUVyTq — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 17, 2018

They say witnesses described five or six male suspects fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Man, 20s, shot in the head at Metro Rd & Spring Rd in Keswick. Victim transported to hospital by @YorkParamedics with serious injuries. @YRP are canvassing the area for witnesses & video footage. No suspect info yet. pic.twitter.com/3gAaSilhZZ — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 17, 2018