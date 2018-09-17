Crime
September 17, 2018 4:34 pm
Updated: September 17, 2018 4:51 pm

Several suspects sought after Toronto man shot in Georgina: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

York regional police say a 23-year-old man was shot just after midnight in Georgina.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

GEORGINA, Ont. – Police say they are looking for suspects after a Toronto man was shot in the early hours of Monday morning.

York regional police say the 23-year-old man was shot just after midnight in Georgina, Ont.

Police say the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

They say witnesses described five or six male suspects fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Georgina
georgina shooting
georgina york region
Keswick
Toronto crime
York Police
York Regional Police
YRP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News