Several suspects sought after Toronto man shot in Georgina: police
GEORGINA, Ont. – Police say they are looking for suspects after a Toronto man was shot in the early hours of Monday morning.
York regional police say the 23-year-old man was shot just after midnight in Georgina, Ont.
Police say the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
They say witnesses described five or six male suspects fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
