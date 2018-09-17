Regina pot shop raided once again

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in relation to an illegal cannabis dispensary operation.

On September 14 police received complaints that the Cannagreen location in the 2100 block of Albert Street was once again open. Officers conducted a search warrant on this location again and resulted in three people being arrested and held for court.

READ MORE: Three people charged in relation to illegal cannabis dispensary

Gerald Dominic Desjarlais, 50, Vincent Regan John Sayer, 38 and Dyllan Joseph Jacob Williamson, 26 are all facing possession of cannabis with the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 charges.

On August 24 police also raided the pot shop and charged three other people.

All three will make their first court appearance on Monday morning.