Quebec election: Montarville results

The riding of Montarville is located in the Montérégie. It includes the municipalities of Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

Coalition Avenir Québec: Nathalie Roy

Parti Québécois: Daniel Michelin

Quebec Liberal Party: Ludovic Grisé Farand

Québec Solidaire: Caroline Charette

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was CAQ MNA Nathalie Roy. She was first elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2014.

Roy was president of the CAQ caucus and served as immigration critic.

She has been outspoken on issues relating to secularism and what the CAQ called “radical Islam.”

In 2017, Roy received threatening letters that she attributed to extremist religious followers.

History

The riding was created in 2011. It was formerly called Marguerite-D’Youville.