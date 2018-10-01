Quebec election: Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré results
A A
Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré is located in the province’s Capitale-Nationale region.
The large riding is comprised of several areas, including Baie-Saint-Paul, Les Éboulements and Saint-Pierre-de-l’Île-d’Orléans.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Émilie Foster
Parti Québécois: Nathalie Leclerc
Quebec Liberal Party: Caroline Simard
Québec Solidaire: Jessica Crossan
Caroline Simard, the incumbent, took office in the 2014 provincial election under the Quebec Liberals.
History
Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré was created in 2011. It is a fusion from the former ridings of Charlevoix and Montmorency.
In 2014, when Simard was elected, she ousted then-premier Pauline Marois.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.