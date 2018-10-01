Politics
October 1, 2018 2:45 am

Quebec election: Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré results

Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré is located in the province’s Capitale-Nationale region.

The large riding is comprised of several areas, including Baie-Saint-Paul, Les Éboulements and Saint-Pierre-de-l’Île-d’Orléans.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Émilie Foster
Parti Québécois: Nathalie Leclerc
Quebec Liberal Party: Caroline Simard
Québec Solidaire: Jessica Crossan

Caroline Simard, the incumbent, took office in the 2014 provincial election under the Quebec Liberals.

History

Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré was created in 2011. It is a fusion from the former ridings of Charlevoix and Montmorency.

In 2014, when Simard was elected, she ousted then-premier Pauline Marois.

